DOJ and FBI to Investigate Capitol Hill Violence

U.S. Attorney General D. Michael Dunavant

In response to the violence at the U.S. Capital on Wednesday, Attorney General D. Michael Dunavant announced that his office, as well as the Memphis Field Division Office of the FBI, will investigate and charge any potential violations of federal law.

Protestors had arrived at the capitol from around the nation to contest the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. As tensions rose, protestors successfully pushed past a police barricade and into the U.S. Capitol building, resulting in five deaths.

In a statement released by his office, Dunavant reaffirmed his commitment to bring those who broke the law to justice and to use the full extent of their powers.

“The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law. We are working closely with our partners at the FBI, who are actively investigating to gather evidence, identify perpetrators and charge federal crimes where warranted. Any person who traveled from West Tennessee to commit federal crimes in Washington, D.C., as well as anyone who conspired with them or aided or abetted such lawlessness will be aggressively prosecuted by this office.”

Dunavant’s office and the FBI noted that people could be charged with Civil Disorder, Damage to Federal Property, and Rebellion or Insurrection.

Individuals with information are being urged to contact the Memphis FBI Field Division Office at 901-747-4300. They can also submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.