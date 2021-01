Regional Response Fund Giving to MIFA, Hospitality Workers

click to enlarge

Welcome to Memphis ($82,500) for individual relief funds to hospitality service employees. Eligible recipients are hourly workers of hotels, restaurants, bars, tourist attractions, convention services, or tour operators.

MIFA ($82,500) to provide rent, mortgage, and utility assistance for Memphis and Shelby County residents who have experienced a temporary crisis due to COVID-19, such as a job loss or reduction in pay.



All donations to the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund through the end of January will go directly for the relief of hospitality and service industry workers. As part of the Pay It Forward Mid-South campaign, the funds will go to those workers who lose wages or employment as a result of restrictions imposed by the Health Department.The Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, made its first set of grant awards, totaling $165,000, to two organizations:The grants are expected to help more than 300 local workers. The Fund’s Advisory Committee anticipates making another set of grant awards at the end of the month, with a total determined by the amount of Pay It Forward Mid-South dollars raised. For more information, go here