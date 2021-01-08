Friday, January 8, 2021
Regional Response Fund Giving to MIFA, Hospitality Workers
By Jon W. Sparks
All donations to the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund through the end of January will go directly for the relief of hospitality and service industry workers. As part of the Pay It Forward Mid-South campaign, the funds will go to those workers who lose wages or employment as a result of restrictions imposed by the Health Department.
The Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, made its first set of grant awards, totaling $165,000, to two organizations:
- Welcome to Memphis ($82,500) for individual relief funds to hospitality service employees. Eligible recipients are hourly workers of hotels, restaurants, bars, tourist attractions, convention services, or tour operators.
- MIFA ($82,500) to provide rent, mortgage, and utility assistance for Memphis and Shelby County residents who have experienced a temporary crisis due to COVID-19, such as a job loss or reduction in pay.
The grants are expected to help more than 300 local workers. The Fund’s Advisory Committee anticipates making another set of grant awards at the end of the month, with a total determined by the amount of Pay It Forward Mid-South dollars raised. For more information, go here
