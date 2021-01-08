Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 8, 2021

Regional Response Fund Giving to MIFA, Hospitality Workers

Posted By on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM

All donations to the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund through the end of January will go directly for the relief of hospitality and service industry workers. As part of the Pay It Forward Mid-South campaign, the funds will go to those workers who lose wages or employment as a result of restrictions imposed by the Health Department.

click to enlarge unnamed-6.png
The Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, made its first set of grant awards, totaling $165,000, to two organizations:

  • Welcome to Memphis ($82,500) for individual relief funds to hospitality service employees. Eligible recipients are hourly workers of hotels, restaurants, bars, tourist attractions, convention services, or tour operators.
  • MIFA ($82,500) to provide rent, mortgage, and utility assistance for Memphis and Shelby County residents who have experienced a temporary crisis due to COVID-19, such as a job loss or reduction in pay.

The grants are expected to help more than 300 local workers. The Fund’s Advisory Committee anticipates making another set of grant awards at the end of the month, with a total determined by the amount of Pay It Forward Mid-South dollars raised. For more information, go here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

DOJ and FBI to Investigate Capitol Hill Violence
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 7-13
Roland versus Kustoff? Conflict Over Who’s the Most Trumpian
No Tears Suite: Memorializing the Little Rock Nine With Jazz
The Tiger in the Bathroom
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation