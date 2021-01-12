Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Total Virus Cases Top 75,000

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 11:26 AM


New virus case numbers rose by 508 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 75,016.

Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — rose to 7,970. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 10.6 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 3,242 tests have been given here in the last 24 hours. Since March, 876,359 total tests have been given. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.

As of Thursday (the latest data available), acute care beds were 91 percent full in area hospitals with 210 beds available. Of the 2,186 patients in acute care beds now, 429 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 92 percent full with 31 beds available. Of the 380 patients in ICU beds now, 150 were COVID-19-positive.

The latest weekly positivity rate skyrocketed to another record high. The average positive of test results for the week of December 27th was 17.5 percent, rising nearly three percentage points over the then-record 14.3 percent weekly average recorded for December 20th.



Ten new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. However, those deaths likely span from many days; they likely did not occur within the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 1,046.

The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.

Shelby County vaccine information:

click to enlarge image032.png

COVID-19 vaccinations for 1a1 groups, health care workers and individuals age 75+ started Tuesday at the Pipkin Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. All appointments are now filled for January.

The health department will continue to provide daily updates, announce when more appointments are available and provide another signup opportunity.

For information on vaccines and more, visit the county's COVID-19 website at shelby.community.


COVID-19 Testing Availability

Shelby County has "plenty of testing capacity available," according to the health department, and "anyone who thinks they need a test should get one." Two of the community drive-through testing sites are now available to anyone, and no appointment is needed during their regular testing hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Those sites are:

• 2355 Appling City Cove

• 1720 RKS Commercial Cove (off Lamar Avenue)
image046.png
image045.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-01-12_at_10.54.45_am.png
click to enlarge image047.png
image034.png
click to enlarge image038.jpg

