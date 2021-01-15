Friday, January 15, 2021
Temporary Downtown Gallery Features Regional Artists
Posted
By Jon W. Sparks
on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM
click to enlarge
-
Pop-up gallery site at 55 South Main.
The pandemic has dealt a blow to artists, but the creatives, undaunted, are fighting back.
For the next several months, the space at 55 South Main will be the home of 2021 Projects
, a temporary gallery featuring the work of established and up-and-coming artists from the region. It's part of the Downtown Memphis Commission's (DMC) Open on Main initiative to energize and bring attention to available spaces.
Over the six-month schedule, the gallery will host a series of virtual and physical exhibits, opening receptions, lectures, and artist talks to engage the community.
The 2021 Projects schedule:
- January 15th to February 12th: AtTest by Cat & Nick Peña, with a live Zoom interview Friday, January 22nd from 6-7 p.m.
- February 19 to March 19: Andrea Morales & Khara Woods
- March 26 to April 23: Maritza Davila & Carl Moore
- April 30 to May 28: Johana Moscoso & Scott Carter
- June 4 to June 25: Nelson Gutierrez Retrospective Show
"Blight and vacancy drag down property values, curtail a vibrant street life, and make it harder for our existing businesses to thrive," says Brett Roler, VP of Planning for the DMC. "Filling high-profile gaps in street-level vibrancy is a top priority. In addition to showcasing available property, Open on Main offers entrepreneurs, artists, and small business owners a low-risk opportunity to test their concepts Downtown."
The pop-up gallery offers safe viewing opportunities from outside the gallery on Main Street. Nelson Gutierrez is resident artist, curator and director of 2021 Projects. Carl Moore is advising artist for the project.
Other art-related Open on Main activations include Memphis Modern Market relocating to 65 Monroe from February to May 2021, and the continuation of Mary Ellen's Kelly's ArtChat series, which began as a part of her 2020 pop-up gallery and will continue in 2021.
Tags: Art on South Main, Downtown Memphis Commission, Nelson Gutierrez, Carl Moore, new gallery on South Main, Image