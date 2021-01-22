Memphis Native Kendra Lee Named Policy Manager for The Equity Alliance

Memphis native Kendra Lee has been named the organization policy manager for The Equity Alliance, a Nashville-based grassroots nonprofit advocacy group dedicated to increasing voter turnout and civic engagement, especially in Black and other communities of color.
The Equity Alliance was founded by six Black women in November 2016 and seeks to equip citizens with the tools to engage in the civic process.
“Though we entered a new era of politics in America this week, we must be mindful that the systematic challenges and hurdles to equity and justice still exist at every level of government,” says Charlane Oliver, co-executive director for The Equity Alliance.
“Kendra is an experienced player that understands the need for vigilance and proactive action when seeking societal change,” Oliver says, adding: “Kendra’s background in law, campaigns, and redistricting will allow her to have an immediate impact on The Equity Alliance’s effort to shape public policy in Tennessee.”
