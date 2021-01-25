COVID-19: Hospital Capacity Rates Reduce from Red Zone

New virus case numbers rose by 417 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 80,770.
Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell again to 4,991, the first time the figure has been below 5,000 in many weeks. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 three weeks ago. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 6.2 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.
click to enlarge
In Shelby County, 33,687 COVID-19 vaccines have been given, according to the latest data issued Wednesday. As of that day, 6,999 have been given two doses for full vaccination and 26,688 have been given a single dose.
The Shelby County Health Department reported that 929,363 tests have been given here since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.
As of Sunday, acute care beds were 86 percent full in area hospitals with 323 beds available. Of the 2,027 patients in acute care beds now, 282 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 89 percent full with 46 beds available. Of the 365 patients in ICU beds now, 115 were COVID-19-positive.
The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the second week in a row, down now more than five percentage points from the record-high 17.5 percent two weeks ago. The average positive of test results for the week of January 10th was 12 percent. That figure is down more than two percentage points from the 14.1 percent recorded for the week of January 3rd.
Seven new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. Though, those deaths may not have all occurred within the last day. Reports come form many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,194.
The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.
Shelby County vaccine information:
click to enlarge
COVID-19 vaccinations for 1a1 groups, health care workers and individuals age 75+ started last week at the Pipkin Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. All appointments are now filled for January.
The health department will continue to provide daily updates, announce when more appointments are available and provide another signup opportunity. For information on vaccines and more, visit the county's COVID-19 website at shelby.community
.
COVID-19 Testing Availability
Shelby County has "plenty of testing capacity available," according to the health department, and "anyone who thinks they need a test should get one."
Two of the community drive-through testing sites are now available to anyone, and no appointment is needed during their regular testing hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
Those sites are:
• 2355 Appling City Cove
• 1720 RKS Commercial Cove (off Lamar Avenue)
A new health directive that loosened some restrictions took effect Saturday. Check out the health department's information right here:
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge