Health Department Begins Second-Dose Vaccines

Daniel Schludi | Unsplash
Second doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will begin going to Shelby County patients Wednesday.
The shots will go to those vaccinated between December 28th – January 3rd at three locations, beginning January 27, 2021.
Those who received the Moderna vaccine at 1826 Sycamore View Rd. or 2400 Union Ave. (Lindenwood Church) are eligible to get their second dose by appointment at one of three locations. Patients are asked to bring their vaccination card to their appointment.
Appling Emissions Station
• January 27th-29th, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
• January 30th: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
2355 Appling City Cove
Memphis, TN 38133
Click here
to schedule an appointment at Appling Emissions Station.
Pipkin Building
• February 2nd–6th: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
940 Early Maxwell Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38104
Click here
to schedule an appointment at the Pipkin Building.
Germantown Baptist Church
• February 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
• February 3rd: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm.
9450 Poplar Ave.
Germantown, TN 38139
Click here
to schedule an appointment at Germantown Baptist Church:
Vaccines will be provided only to those who received first doses during the December 28th – January 3rd timeframe.
The health department said not to schedule an appointment if you have not already received a first dose of vaccine. First-dose appointments for those currently eligible to be vaccinated will be offered in February with separate signup links.
Those without internet access or who otherwise need assistance may call the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline (901) 222-SHOT [7468] for help in setting an appointment. That line is staffed 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.
Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination plan follows the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination plan
.
Currently, the Health Department is vaccinating first responders and health care workers listed in Phases 1a1 and 1a2, funeral/mortuary workers, persons age 65+ with high-risk medical conditions, and all persons age 75+.
The health department will add other vaccination sites throughout the county as the vaccine campaign moves forward. For more information, check the health department's website
.