Virus Numbers Continue Slow Decline

New virus case numbers rose by 221 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 80,991.
Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell again to 4,884. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 three weeks ago. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 6 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.
In Shelby County, 39,485 COVID-19 vaccines have been given, according to the latest data issued Saturday. As of that day, 9,099 had been given two doses for full vaccination and 30,386 had been given a single dose.
The Shelby County Health Department reported that 2,257 test have been given in the last 24 hours. Since March, 931,620 tests have been given here in total. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.
As of Monday, acute care beds were 88 percent full in area hospitals with 284 beds available. Of the 2,066 patients in acute care beds now, 278 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 91 percent full with 39 beds available. Of the 372 patients in ICU beds now, 113 were COVID-19-positive.
The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the second week in a row, down now more than five percentage points from the record-high 17.5 percent two weeks ago. The average positive of test results for the week of January 10th was 12 percent. That figure is down more than two percentage points from the 14.1 percent recorded for the week of January 3rd.
Eight new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. Though, those deaths may not have all occurred within the last day. Reports come form many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,202.
The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.
Shelby County vaccine information:
COVID-19 vaccinations continue for 1a1, 1a2 groups, and individuals aged 75 and older.
The Shelby County Health Department will provide 2nd doses of the Moderna vaccine beginning Wednesday, January 27th. These vaccination sites are only open to those who received a first dose of vaccine at Lindenwood Christian Church or 1826 Sycamore View Road between December 28th and January 3rd.
Locations and appointment information are as follows:
• Appling Emissions Station, 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis, Tennessee 38133
Wednesday, January 27–Friday, January 29, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Click here
for an appointment.
• Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Blvd, Memphis, Tennessee 38104
Tuesday, February 2nd–Saturday, February 6th, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Click here
to set appointment.
• Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, Tennessee 38139
Tuesday, February 2nd, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, February 3rd, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 4th–Saturday, February 6th, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Click here
to set appointment.
The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) has made some limited appointments available January 26th-January 30th for first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for those in priority groups listed below:
First responders and health care workers listed in Phases 1a1 and 1a2, funeral/mortuary workers, those aged 65 and older with high-risk medical conditions, and all people aged 75 and older.
Those in this group can sign up for appointment
.
COVID-19 Testing Availability
Shelby County has "plenty of testing capacity available," according to the health department, and "anyone who thinks they need a test should get one."
Two of the community drive-through testing sites are now available to anyone, and no appointment is needed during their regular testing hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
Those sites are:
• 2355 Appling City Cove
• 1720 RKS Commercial Cove (off Lamar Avenue)
A new health directive that loosened some restrictions took effect Saturday. Check out the health department's information right here:
