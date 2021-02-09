Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Byhalia Pipeline Project Gets Final Permit, Can Begin Construction

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 4:45 PM

click to enlarge This image shows how the pipeline would cut through a drinking-water well field in southwest Memphis. - SOUTHERN ENVIRONMENTAL LAW CENTER
  • Southern Environmental Law Center
  • This image shows how the pipeline would cut through a drinking-water well field in southwest Memphis.

The Byhalia Connection Pipeline now has all permits needed to begin construction, company officials said Tuesday.

The 49-mile pipeline is proposed to run from the Valero refinery near Presidents Island to Marshall County, Mississippi. It's a joint venture between Valero and Plains All American Pipeline. It would connect several other pipelines and, eventually, carry crude oil to the Gulf of Mexico.

The project needed approval from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which officials said it received. The pipeline also needed approvals from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offices in Tennessee and Mississippi.

The project received those permits "as of last week," said Katie Martin, communications manager with Plains All American Pipeline. The company notified elected officials about the permits Monday but could not release the information publicly until today, following the release of the company's earnings.  

“Following more than 10,000 hours of environmental field study and analysis, the Byhalia Connection Pipeline project has obtained the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nationwide Permit 12, a federal permit only available for projects that will have minimal impacts on the environment," Martin said. "Obtaining the Nationwide Permit 12 is a key step in the project; we look forward to safely and responsibly building and operating a pipeline that will be a long-term benefit to the community.”



With permits in hand, Martin said the company can begin construction. Though, it hasn't decided when construction would begin, she said. Once it begins, the company has projected construction would take nine months.

However, some properties have not yet been secured by the company. A court hearing on a lawsuit from a group of landowners was slated to begin this week.    

For more information, read our previous story here

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Stax Music Academy Students Bring Rhythm & Revolution Online
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 4-10
New Ride-Share Service Headed to Memphis
Turn and Face the Change
Free at Last: The Story of FreeSol
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation