Celebrities Tweet Opposition to Byhalia Pipeline

Environmental racism, classism and injustice is happening right now in Memphis. @Byhalia Pipeline in Memphis, TN is threatening the predominantly Black city’s drinking water for their crude oil pipeline. Tell @MEM_Council to Oppose the @Byhalia Pipeline w/ @MemphisCAP_org— Danny Glover (@mrdannyglover) February 22, 2021
Please join the voices to STOP disregarding the environment & the people in low-income communities by poisoning our water supply with yet another oil pipeline that may put clean drinking water in jeopardy! Sign the petition: https://t.co/jz7im7wN59#ByeByeByhalia @MemphisCAP_org— Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) February 19, 2021
Environmental racism and injustice is happening right now in Memphis. @ByhaliaPipeline in Memphis is threatening the predominantly Black city’s drinking water for their crude oil pipeline. Tell @MEM_Council to oppose the @ByhaliaPipeline w/ @MemphisCAP_org— Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) February 20, 2021
Building more fossil fuel pipelines is reckless and many proposed routes are racist. I stand with those opposing the Keystone, DAPL, MVP, Line 3, and Byhalia pipelines.— Al Gore (@algore) February 13, 2021
Memphians & fellow Tennesseans: Let’s stand together against the #Byhalia pipeline, which would further increase global warming pollution while threatening Black neighborhoods and drinking water sources. I urge you to learn more tonight: https://t.co/q6pZCEKewv— Al Gore (@algore) February 15, 2021
.@RepCohen thank you for raising the alarm🚨— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) February 22, 2021
Environmental racism and injustice in #Memphis. This city’s drinking water is at risk by #Byhalia export oil pipeline going through Memphis ground water!
Tell @MEM_Council to STOP this! Pls Sign petition https://t.co/D2s5JOa6Sf https://t.co/xivnFD7Xjr
The Blacklists Megan Boone joins @MemphisCAP_org 's @Justinjpearson on @jonbowermaster's Green Radio Hour to talk about the Byhalia Pipeline. @MayorMemphis @CanaleFord @ChaseTheCEO @jbsmileyjr @rlynlogan - The nation is watching. https://t.co/LxeKUprkyv— Tim Guinee 🇺🇸 (@TimGuinee) February 22, 2021
