Celebrities Tweet Opposition to Byhalia Pipeline

Environmental racism, classism and injustice is happening right now in Memphis. @Byhalia Pipeline in Memphis, TN is threatening the predominantly Black city’s drinking water for their crude oil pipeline. Tell @MEM_Council to Oppose the @Byhalia Pipeline w/ @MemphisCAP_org — Danny Glover (@mrdannyglover) February 22, 2021 Please join the voices to STOP disregarding the environment & the people in low-income communities by poisoning our water supply with yet another oil pipeline that may put clean drinking water in jeopardy! Sign the petition: https://t.co/jz7im7wN59#ByeByeByhalia @MemphisCAP_org — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) February 19, 2021 Some of the biggest names to tweet against the project include actors Danny Glover, Giancarlo Esposito, Jane Fonda, Piper Perabo, and Tim Guinee. Former vice president Al Gore also asked "Memphians and fellow Tennesseans" to "stand together against the Byhalia pipeline."

Environmental racism and injustice is happening right now in Memphis. @ByhaliaPipeline in Memphis is threatening the predominantly Black city’s drinking water for their crude oil pipeline. Tell @MEM_Council to oppose the @ByhaliaPipeline w/ @MemphisCAP_org — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) February 20, 2021

Building more fossil fuel pipelines is reckless and many proposed routes are racist. I stand with those opposing the Keystone, DAPL, MVP, Line 3, and Byhalia pipelines. — Al Gore (@algore) February 13, 2021

Memphians & fellow Tennesseans: Let’s stand together against the #Byhalia pipeline, which would further increase global warming pollution while threatening Black neighborhoods and drinking water sources. I urge you to learn more tonight: https://t.co/q6pZCEKewv — Al Gore (@algore) February 15, 2021

Environmental racism and injustice in #Memphis. This city’s drinking water is at risk by #Byhalia export oil pipeline going through Memphis ground water!



Tell @MEM_Council to STOP this! Pls Sign petition https://t.co/D2s5JOa6Sf https://t.co/xivnFD7Xjr — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) February 22, 2021

Celebrities are lending their voices to the opposition of the Byhalia Connection pipeline project.