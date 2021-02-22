Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, February 22, 2021

Celebrities Tweet Opposition to Byhalia Pipeline

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 3:03 PM

Celebrities are lending their voices to the opposition of the Byhalia Connection pipeline project. 

See story here for more details on the project.

Some of the biggest names to tweet against the project include actors Danny Glover, Giancarlo Esposito, Jane Fonda, Piper Perabo, and Tim Guinee. Former vice president Al Gore also asked "Memphians and fellow Tennesseans" to "stand together against the Byhalia pipeline."  

