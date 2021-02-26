Cockfighting Bust Brings Space "Crisis" to Memphis Animal Services

click to enlarge
Memphis Animal Services/Facebook
A Memphis Animal Services Facebook video shows dozens of chicken cages seized in a cockfighting arrest.
A Memphis cockfighting arrest has brought "a crisis of space and resources" to Memphis Animal Services (MAS).
In a Friday Facebook post, MAS officials said one of its officers recognized signs of a cockfighting operation recently. MAS brought in the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to investigate.
According to Fox 13 News
, MPD arrested Hector Espino Martinez on Elliston Road Thursday night. Police charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals, cockfighting, and cruelty to animals.
MAS said the bust brought in 174 birds, 11 dogs, and a cat — a total of 185 animals — through its doors. MAS could not offer any further details of the incident as its an ongoing police investigation.
The animal shelter could not speculate on what will happen with the chickens, noting the determination will made by veterinarians and courts. But it has reached out to state and national agencies for placement assistance.
The main thing we need you to know is that this large, unusual intake has created a crisis of space and resources at the shelter," reads the post. "The chickens are currently being housed in both cat and dog areas that have been emptied for them. The best way people can help us offset the demands of this intake is to foster and adopt large adult dogs."
Click here
for more information on fostering dogs from MAS.
The cockfighting bust comes as a state legislator is pushing legislation in the Tennessee General Assembly this year to make cockfighting a felony
in Tennessee. That bill is supported by the nonprofit Animal Wellness Action (AWA).
“We applaud the Memphis police for their seizure of 100 gamecocks and arrest of Hector Espino Martinez and hope this sends a strong signal to cockfighters that this cruelty will not be tolerated in the Volunteer State," AWA executive director Marty Irby said. “Cockfighting activities breed diseases such as avian influenza and New Castle Disease that have cost the American taxpayer billions of dollars and could be the next COVID-19-type pandemic if they jump the species barrier."