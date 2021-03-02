Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Memphis Zoo Officials Rebut “Worst Zoos for Elephants” Ranking

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 3:50 PM

  • Daisy the elephant at Memphis Zoo in a photo from February

Memphis Zoo ranked eighth on this year’s annual “Worst Zoos for Elephants” list by an animal rights organization, but zoo officials said their elephant program meets and beats professional standards.

In Defense of Animals (IDA), a California-based international animal protection organization, has released its “Worst Zoos for Elephants” list every year since 2004. Memphis Zoo made the list in 2020 mainly on the September death of elephant Tyranza. IDA said the elephant was 56 when she died.

“Memphis Zoo touted Tyranza as being the oldest African elephant in North America — but this isn’t saying much,” reads the report. “Zoos frequently argue that elephants who live to great ages, whether captive or wild, are not representative of the lifespans of most elephants. ‘Uncontrollable variables’ are another shield used by zoos against inconvenient data from studies into how long elephants live overall in zoos versus in the wild. But zoos cannot defend against one undeniable fact: all research shows elephants die far younger in zoos than in the wild.”

Zoo officials released this statement about the ranking late Tuesday:

“The Memphis Zoo prides itself on having a highly respected elephant program that exceeds both expectations and requirements by the [Association of Zoos and Aquariums, AZA]. One key facet of our program is allowing the elephants to have choice and control over their environment and we allow our elephants the choice over whether or not to shift onto exhibit, what yards they’d prefer to inhabit, and whether or not to participate in training sessions.



“Tyranza’s record-setting life is a testament to the high level of care she received while at the Memphis Zoo. Additionally, no ‘risky unprotected contact’ is allowed with elephants at the Memphis Zoo between animals and the public.

“AZA-accredited zoos are required to meet or exceed the demanding standards for elephant management and care that AZA developed in cooperation with animal welfare advocates, field researchers, and elephant experts.

“These standards are more rigorous than many national and state agencies and they’re continually reviewed, revised, and updated to ensure that the best care, management, and conservation practices are incorporated. Our program is audited regularly by unaffiliated experts in the field and passes with high marks.”

