COVID Vaccination Phase 1c to Begin Monday, March 8

click to enlarge Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime

The Shelby County COVID-19 vaccine schedule will move intoon Monday, March 8th, which means individuals age 16 and older with co-morbidities (including current cancer patients, chronic renal disease, COPD, severe asthma, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, obesity, hypertension, sickle cell disease, and those who are immunocompromised) can schedule a vaccine. Caregivers of children under 16 with high-risk co-morbidities can also get a shot.Inpatient and other high-exposure healthcare workers;Residents and staff of long-term care facilities (skilled nursing facilities, assisted living centers, homes for the aged, Department of Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities [DIDD] residential centers, group homes);Individuals 18 and older who are unable to live independently due to a serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability;First responders;Funeral/mortuary workersAll other healthcare workers with direct patient exposure;Anyone age 70 and upAnyone age 65 and older;K-12 school and child care staff;First responder administration (including dispatchers and other emergency communications personnel)Individuals age 16 and older with co-morbidities (including current cancer patients, chronic renal disease, COPD, severe asthma, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, obesity, hypertension, sickle cell disease, and those who are immunocompromised);Caregivers of children under 16 with high-risk co-morbiditiesAnyone age 55 and up (estimated to begin in the second quarter)Critical infrastructure (defined by Tennessee Department of Health as social services, commercial agriculture, commercial food production, corrections staff, public transit)Critical infrastructure (defined by Tennessee Department of Health as transportation — including postal workers, public infrastructure, telecommunications, utilities/energy)— Anyone age 45 and up, then age 35 and up (estimated to begin in the second or third quarter); Others in high-risk settings, including residents and staff in congregate living facilities (dorms, college housing, shelters), grocery workers, corrections workersVaccinations of those aged 25 and up, followed by those age 16 and up, are estimated to begin in the third or fourth quarter.