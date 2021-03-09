Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Idahoan Donates More Than 250K Servings to Mid-South Food Bank

Posted By on Tue, Mar 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Idahoan employees preparing for the Mid-South Food Bank donation at an Idahoan warehouse - COURTESY HUNTER PUBLIC RELATIONS
  • Courtesy Hunter Public Relations
  • Idahoan employees preparing for the Mid-South Food Bank donation at an Idahoan warehouse
Last month, Memphians were surprised to find bags of instant mashed potatoes in their mailboxes. According to a press release from the company, more than 1.2 million servings of Idahoan Mashed Potatoes arrived at Memphis households through the month of February. “By choosing Idahoan more often than any other city in America, Memphians have helped Idahoan claim the honor of being America’s favorite mashed potatoes,” the release stated.

Last week, the company offered up even more potatoes, this time as a direct donation to the Mid-South Food Bank. “The Food Bank received the first shipment of 668 cases of Idahoan Baby Reds Mashed Potatoes on Friday, March 5th,” said community relations manager Haley Scruggs. “These cases provide 171,008 servings and will be available for our partner agencies to distribute through their food pantries.”

Scruggs said Idahoan will be sending three additional shipments of different mashed potato varieties. “In all, Idahoan is providing 2,553 cases, which equals to about 258,600 servings,” Scruggs said. “Mid-South Food Bank is thankful for Idahoan’s generous donation supporting our community. These potatoes will help provide a complete nutritious meal for thousands of local children, seniors, and families in need.”

The Mid-South Food Bank helps those who are food-insecure across 31 counties in West Tennessee, North Mississippi, and East Arkansas. It partners with organizations such as food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, youth programs, senior programs, and more to further its mission to eliminate hunger in the Mid-South.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Project Will Gauge Plastic Pollution in Mississippi River
Friends to Gather in Memory of Trumpet Player Nokie Taylor this Saturday
The MCU Assumes its Final Form with WandaVision
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, March 4-10
Indie Memphis Names Knox Shelton New Executive Director
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation