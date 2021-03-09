Idahoan Donates More Than 250K Servings to Mid-South Food Bank

click to enlarge Courtesy Hunter Public Relations

Idahoan employees preparing for the Mid-South Food Bank donation at an Idahoan warehouse

Last month, Memphians were surprised to find bags of instant mashed potatoes in their mailboxes. According to a press release from the company, more than 1.2 million servings of Idahoan Mashed Potatoes arrived at Memphis households through the month of February. “By choosing Idahoan more often than any other city in America, Memphians have helped Idahoan claim the honor of being America’s favorite mashed potatoes,” the release stated.Last week, the company offered up even more potatoes, this time as a direct donation to the Mid-South Food Bank. “The Food Bank received the first shipment of 668 cases of Idahoan Baby Reds Mashed Potatoes on Friday, March 5th,” said community relations manager Haley Scruggs. “These cases provide 171,008 servings and will be available for our partner agencies to distribute through their food pantries.”Scruggs said Idahoan will be sending three additional shipments of different mashed potato varieties. “In all, Idahoan is providing 2,553 cases, which equals to about 258,600 servings,” Scruggs said. “Mid-South Food Bank is thankful for Idahoan’s generous donation supporting our community. These potatoes will help provide a complete nutritious meal for thousands of local children, seniors, and families in need.”The Mid-South Food Bank helps those who are food-insecure across 31 counties in West Tennessee, North Mississippi, and East Arkansas. It partners with organizations such as food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, youth programs, senior programs, and more to further its mission to eliminate hunger in the Mid-South.