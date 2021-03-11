Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, March 11, 2021

ArtsMemphis Gives Another Round of Operating Support Grants

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 10:46 AM

ArtsMemphis has announced its second round of fiscal year 2021 operating support grants – for a total of $850,000 – benefitting 48 local arts organizations.

Funding evaluation criteria includes: grantee narrative reports surrounding organizations’ COVID-19 responses and commitments to advancing racial equity and inclusion; financials from 2019 and 2020 coupled with 2021 projections; and staffing data, including total artist engagement.


As the Mid-South’s primary arts funder, ArtsMemphis invested $2.8 million in 71 arts groups and 137 artists in 2020. During the COVID pandemic, the organization elevated its role as convener and connector for the arts sector by helping arts organizations maintain or rework business plans, create virtual arts events, and develop reopening protocols.


“We recognize that unrestricted operating support is necessary to shape a dynamic and sustainable arts community,” said ArtsMemphis president & CEO Elizabeth Rouse. “In addition to the COVID-prompted Artist Emergency Fund, we continue to prioritize our cornerstone operating support grant initiative, which is made possible each year by our corporate, foundation, and individual donors.”

Of the 48 awarded organizations, 41 percent are led by a person of color, and 77 percent are serving majority people of color participants.


“We are establishing equitable practices through not only the size, history, or genre of our awarded grantees — we are also covering a higher percentage of smaller organizations’ operating budgets, especially since their access to additional relief funds during COVID, such as PPP, has been limited,” said Rouse. “We felt this financial relief should be an immediate priority.”


Prior to the pandemic, 20 percent of ArtsMemphis’ grantees’ budgets were related to 1,300 staff. Arts organizations have reported an 80 percent reduction in the number of artists engaged in 2020 versus 2019, resulting in 8,570 artist engagements lost. Layoffs or furloughs were reported by 53 percent of arts organizations, impacting 560 positions, or 44 percent of the arts sector workforce.

The grantees are:

  1. AngelStreet
  2. Arrow Creative
  3. Ballet Memphis
  4. Ballet on Wheels Dance School & Company
  5. Beale Street Caravan
  6. Blues City Cultural Center
  7. Carpenter Art Garden
  8. Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group
  9. Children’s Ballet Theatre
  10. Circuit Playhouse, Inc.
  11. Collage Dance Collective
  12. Creative Aging Memphis
  13. Germantown Community Theatre
  14. GPAC
  15. Harmonic South String Orchestra
  16. Hattiloo Theatre
  17. Indie Memphis
  18. IRIS Orchestra
  19. Levitt Shell
  20. Memphis Black Arts Alliance, Inc.
  21. Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
  22. Memphis Jazz Workshop
  23. Memphis Music Initiative
  24. Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul, Inc.
  25. Memphis Slim Collaboratory
  26. Memphis Symphony Orchestra
  27. Memphis Youth Symphony Program
  28. Metal Museum, Inc.
  29. Music Export Memphis
  30. New Ballet Ensemble & School
  31. New Day Children’s Theatre
  32. On Location: Memphis
  33. Opera Memphis, Inc.
  34. Orpheum Theatre Group
  35. Perfecting Gifts Incorporated
  36. Playback Memphis
  37. PRIZM Ensemble
  38. RiverArtsFest, Inc.
  39. Soulsville Foundation
  40. SubRoy Movement
  41. Tennessee Shakespeare Company
  42. The Blues Foundation
  43. The CLTV (Collective)
  44. Theatre Memphis
  45. Theatreworks
  46. UrbanArt Commission
  47. Young Actors Guild
  48. Youth Artist Development Academy

