Friday, March 12, 2021

104 New Virus Cases Reported

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM

New virus case numbers rose by 104 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March 2020 at 89,271.
Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — is 1,043. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December. The new active case count represents 1.2 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March 2020.

As of Friday, March 12th, in Shelby County, 200,865 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given. As of Friday, 63,098 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 137,767 had been given a single dose.

The Shelby County Health Department reported that 3,458 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,050,837 tests have been given here since March 2020. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.

The latest reported positivity rate declined. The average number of positive cases (reported from February 21st to March 6th) was 3.2 percent. That's down from the 5 percent of average cases recorded the week before. A record-high of 17.9 percent was reported in late December.

No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 1,533.



The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.

