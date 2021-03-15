Blocking in Memphis: Twitter Users Banned for Tweeting About Bluff City

click to enlarge

when bots flood our comments with "say the m word" pic.twitter.com/X1qgsIRmm9 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 14, 2021

A number of accounts that Tweeted the word “Memphis” were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2021

The ban hammer shows no mercy. And on Twitter, it can befall anyone who uses hate speech, spreads disinformation, or ... types outYesterday, many Twitter users found their accounts restricted with a short term suspension because their tweets contained the word "Memphis." The strange event came to many users' attention early in the day when trying to use the platform to talk about Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay, who currently plays for the French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais [Lyon]. Even just an isolated mention of "Memphis" could land a suspension.As the day went on, bans continued to pile up for anyone who thought about tweeting the word. Users jumped on the bandwagon, egging each other on or trying to goad others into saying Memphis. Even the Grizzlies Twitter account joined in on the shenanigans.Lyon also poked fun at the situation, with the team unable to talk about its star player.Conspiracy theories made the rounds, chief among them the notion that bans were handed out due to Depay trademarking his name. The suspensions also seemed to be more frequent for users who were unverified.Eventually, Twitter came out with a statement, blaming the whole fiasco on a "bug," and promising that all the affected accounts had been restored. The company has not elaborated further.Never a dull moment in the Twitterverse. But at least now we can all Tweet "Memphis" to our heart's content.