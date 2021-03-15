Blocking in Memphis: Twitter Users Banned for Tweeting About Bluff City

when bots flood our comments with "say the m word" pic.twitter.com/X1qgsIRmm9— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 14, 2021
Conspiracy theories made the rounds, chief among them the notion that bans were handed out due to Depay trademarking his name. The suspensions also seemed to be more frequent for users who were unverified.
Hey, @Twitter - can we talk about him yet? 😄 pic.twitter.com/nVn3nY9zBb— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) March 14, 2021
A number of accounts that Tweeted the word “Memphis” were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2021
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.