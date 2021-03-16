Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Paul Young Named New DMC President

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge coverstory_paulyoung.jpg

Paul Young will lead the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) after a board vote Tuesday morning.

Young has been the director of the city of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for many years. He takes the post as DMC president and CEO after Jennifer Oswalt left in November.

The DMC hired Adams Keegan to search for Oswalt’s replacement. The local and national search found 30 applicants. The firm, ultimately, recommended Young.

DMC board member Joanne Massey, director of the city’s Office of Business Diversity and Compliance, said she’s worked with Young over the years and said he is a “model of effective leadership” and that he “drives outcomes with data to back up decisions.”

“We are thrilled to have you on board to lead the DMC into the future,” said DMC chairwoman Deni Reilly.



Young said he takes the post at a difficult time for Downtown in the wake of the effects of COVID-19.

“We have to help Downtown recover from a very, very tough period of time,” Young said. “Everyone has had a tough time but especially Downtown Memphis with a loss of visitors, and businesses have lost a lot of revenue. There’s a lot of work to do to recover and this will be an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

Young said he’ll work to ensure Downtown Memphis will reflect the character of the city of Memphis. He said he hopes to see increases in minority businesses Downtown and spending with minority businesses on Downtown projects.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Memphis Area Talents Win Big at 2021 Grammy Awards
Tiger Hoops: 2020-21 Season Review
Al Gore Encourages Pipeline Opponents with Passionate Oratory
Grizzlies Fall to Nuggets 103-102
Jacob Church Traces Tales of Anguish and Love in Lush Acoustic EP Lines
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation