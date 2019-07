Ostrander Nominations Announced for 2019

click to enlarge Carla McDonald

Tuck Everlasting at Playhouse on the Square

The 36th annual Ostrander Awards comes together on August 25th at the Orpheum, honoring the best of most of Memphis theater for the 2018-2019 season. The judges have conferred and come up with the nominees listed here.The one winner we know for certain this year is veteran actor Christina Wellford Scott, who will receive the Eugart Yerian Award for Lifetime Achievement. That honor is given to those who have distinguished themselves for years of contributions to the local performance community.More information on the Ostranders is here . Tickets are available in advance for $15 plus fees, and at the door for $20. A ticket includes the post-event reception at the Halloran Centre. They're available here In the collegiate division, dramas and musicals are in one category for the majority of awards. In the community and professional division, awards are split by drama or musical.If you're counting, Theatre Memphis (Lohrey Stage) has 43 nominations, TM's Next Stage 30, Playhouse on the Square 37, Circuit Playhouse 22, New Moon Theatre 13, Hattiloo Theatre 8, Harrell Theatre 4, and POTS@TheWorks 3.Thanks as always to Memphis magazine ArtsMemphis , and the Orpheum Theatre Group for making it possible.Best Set Design of a Drama• Andrew Mannion,, Circuit Playhouse• Brian Ruggaber & Melanie Mulder,, Hattiloo Theatre• Bryce Cutler,, Playhouse on the Square• Jack Yates,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Jack Yates,, Next Stage, Theatre MemphisBest Set Design of a Musical• Jack Yates,, Theatre Memphis• Jack Yates, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Jack Yates,, Theatre Memphis• Jack Yates,, Theatre Memphis• Tim McMath,, Playhouse on the SquareBest Costume Design for a Drama• Amie Eoff,Theatre Memphis• Ashley Kopera,, New Moon• Heather Steward,Theatre Memphis• Lindsay Schmeling,, Circuit Playhouse• Waverly Strickland,, Playhouse on the SquareBest Costume Design for a Musical• Amie Eoff,, Theatre Memphis• Amie Eoff,, Theatre Memphis• Amie Eoff,, Theatre Memphis• Kathleen R. Kovarik,, Playhouse on the Square• Kathleen R. Kovarik,, Playhouse on the SquareBest Hair/Wig/Makeup for a Drama• Lindsay Schmeling,, Circuit Playhouse• Barbara Sanders,, Theatre Memphis• Heather Steward,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Buddy Hart & Rence Phillips,, Harrell Theatre• Alexandria Perel-Sams,, Theatre MemphisBest Hair/Wig/Makeup for a Musical, Playhouse on the Square• Barbara Sanders,, Theatre Memphis• Buddy Hart & Rence Phillips,, Theatre Memphis• Kathleen R. Kovarik,, Playhouse on the Square• Waverly Strickland,, Circuit PlayhouseBest Props Design for a Drama• Betty Dilley,, Harrell Theatre• Brandyn Nordlof,, Circuit Playhouse• Brandyn Nordlof,, Playhouse on the Square• Jack Yates,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Jack Yates,, Next Stage, Theatre MemphisBest Props Design for a Musical• Brandyn Nordlof & Abby Teel,Playhouse on the Square• Brandyn Nordlof,, Playhouse on the Square• Brandyn Nordlof,, Playhouse on the Square• Jack Yates,, Theatre Memphis• Jack Yates,, Theatre MemphisBest Lighting Design for a Drama• Alyssandra Docherty,, Hattiloo Theatre• Justin Gibson,, Playhouse on the Square• Mandy Kay Heath,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Trey Eikleberry,, Circuit Playhouse• Trey Eikleberry,, Circuit PlayhouseBest Lighting Design for a Musical• Justin Gibson,, Playhouse on the Square• Mandy Kay Heath,, Theatre Memphis• Mandy Kay Heath,, Theatre Memphis• Mandy Kay Heath,, Theatre Memphis• Melissa Andrews & Thomas Halfacre,, New Moon TheatreBest Sound Design for a Drama• Ashley Davis,, Hattiloo Theatre• Carter McHann,, Circuit Playhouse• Joe Johnson,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Joe Johnson,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Travis Bradley, Carter McHann, & Jordan Nichols,Playhouse on the SquareBest Sound Design for a Musical• Carter McHann,, Playhouse on the Square• Gene Elliott,, New Moon Theatre• Jason Eschhofen & Reyn Lehman,, Theatre Memphis• Joshua Crawford,, Theatre Memphis• Joshua Crawford,, Theatre MemphisBest Music Direction• Eileen Kuo,, New Moon Theatre• Gary Beard,, Theatre Memphis• Jeff Brewer,, Theatre Memphis• Jeff Brewer,, Theatre Memphis• Nathan McHenry,Playhouse on the SquareBest Choreography/Fight Choreography for a Drama• Brittany Church,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Courtney Oliver & Donald Sutton,, Circuit Playhouse• Daniel Stuart Nelson,, Circuit Playhouse• Jordan Nichols & Travis Bradley,, Playhouse on the Square• Naivell Steib,, Hattiloo TheatreBest Choreography for a Musical• Daniel Stuart Nelson,, Playhouse on the Square• Jordan Nichols & Travis Bradley,, Theatre Memphis• Jordan Nichols & Travis Bradley,, Theatre Memphis• Travis Bradley,, Playhouse on the Square• Whitney Branan,, Circuit PlayhouseBest Supporting Actress in a Drama• Aliza Moran,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Annie Freres,New Moon Theatre• Danika Norfleet,, Hattiloo Theatre• Susan Brindley,New Moon Theatre• Tamara Wright,Next Stage, Theatre MemphisBest Supporting Actress in a Musical• Annie Freres,, New Moon Theatre• Edna Dinwiddie,, Theatre Memphis• Jaclyn Suffel,, New Moon Theatre• Rebecca Johnson,, Playhouse on the Square• Whitney Branan,, Theatre MemphisBest Leading Actress in a Drama• Jaclyn Suffel,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Jessica Jai Johnson,, Circuit Playhouse• Kim Sanders,, Circuit Playhouse• Natalie Jones,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Sarah Jo Biggs,, Next Stage, Theatre MemphisBest Leading Actress in a Musical• Christina Hernandez,, New Moon Theatre• Erica Peninger,, Theatre Memphis• Jenny Wilson,Theatre Memphis• Kelly McCarty,, Playhouse on the Square• Whitney Branan,, Playhouse on the SquareBest Supporting Actor in a Drama• Andrew Chandler,, Theatre Memphis• JS Tate,, Circuit Playhouse• Justin Allen Tate,, Circuit Playhouse• Michael Gravois,, Playhouse on the Square• Oliver Jacob Pierce,, New Moon TheatreBest Supporting Actor in a Musical• Donald Sutton,, Playhouse on the Square• Javier Pena,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Luke Conner,, Theatre Memphis• Michael Gravois,Playhouse on the Square• Talen Piner,, Circuit PlayhouseBest Leading Actor in a Drama• Danny Crowe,, Circuit Playhouse• Gabe Beutel-Gunn,, Circuit Playhouse• Jason Spitzer,, Theatre Memphis• Ryan Duda,Playhouse on the Square• TC Sharpe,, POTS@TheWorksBest Leading Actor in a Musical• Bradley Karel,, Theatre Memphis• Donald Sutton,, Playhouse on the Square• John Maness,, Theatre Memphis• Michael Gravois,Playhouse on the Square• Ryan Gilliam,, Harrell TheatreBest Featured Performer in a Drama• Christina Wellford Scott,, Playhouse on the Square• Jason Gerhard,, Circuit Playhouse• Jimbo Lattimore,Theatre Memphis• Lena Wallace Black,, Theatre Memphis• Steven Brown,, Theatre MemphisBest Featured Performer in a Musical• Anne Marie Hall,Playhouse on the Square• Daniel Kopera,, Harrell Theatre• Jason Eschhofen,, Theatre Memphis• Jimbo Lattimore,, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis• Kirie Walz,, Theatre Memphis• Kristin Doty,Playhouse on the SquareBest Ensemble in a DramaTheatre Memphis, Circuit Playhouse, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis, Playhouse on the Square, Hattiloo TheatreBest Ensemble in a Musical, Theatre Memphis, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis, Theatre Memphis, New Moon Theatre, Theatre MemphisBest Direction of a Drama• Dennis Whitehead-Darling,, Hattiloo Theatre• Irene Crist,, Circuit Playhouse• Jason Spitzer,, Theatre Memphis• John Maness,, New Moon Theatre• Jordan Nichols & Travis Bradley,, Playhouse on the SquareBest Direction of a Musical• Cecelia Wingate,, Theatre Memphis• Dave Landis,, Playhouse on the Square• Dave Landis,, Playhouse on the Square• Jordan Nichols & Travis Bradley,, Theatre Memphis• Jordan Nichols & Travis Bradley,, Theatre MemphisBest Production of a Drama, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis, Circuit Playhouse, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis, Playhouse on the Square, Hattiloo TheatreBest Production of a Musical, Theatre Memphis, Theatre Memphis, Theatre Memphis, New Moon TheatrePlayhouse on the SquareBest Set Design• Brian Ruggaber,, University of Memphis• Kenton Jones,, University of Memphis• Nicholas Jackson,, University of MemphisBest Costume Design• Kennon Cliche,University of Memphis• Jen Gillette,, University of Memphis• Jen Gillette,, University of MemphisBest Hair/Wig/Makeup• Emily Greene,, University of Memphis• Jen Gilette,, University of Memphis• Rebecca Koenig & Keyauna Shorter,, University of MemphisBest Props Design• Kenton Jones,, University of Memphis• Karen Arredondo,, University of Memphis• Hattie Fann,, University of MemphisBest Lighting Design• Anthony Pellecchia,, University of Memphis, Melissa Andrews, Rhodes College• Zoey Smith,University of MemphisBest Sound Design• John Phillians,University of Memphis• Anthony Pellecchia,University of Memphis, Rhodes CollegeBest Music Direction• Jacob Allen,, University of Memphis• Eileen Kuo,(2018 version), Rhodes CollegeBest Choreography• Jill Guyton Nee,University of Memphis(2018 version), Rhodes CollegeBest Supporting Actress in a Drama• Ariona Campbell,Southwest Tennessee Community College• Hiawartha Jackson,, Rhodes College• Eboni Cain,, University of MemphisBest Supporting Actress in a Musical• Erica Peninger,, University of Memphis• Lea Mae Aldridge,, University of Memphis• Marlee Wilson,, University of MemphisBest Leading Actress in a Drama• Jessica Jai Johnson,, Rhodes College,• Simmery Branch,University of Memphis• Grace Small,, Rhodes CollegeBest Leading Actress in a Musical• Aly Milan,, University of Memphis• Jess Brookes,, Southwest Tennessee Community CollegeBest Supporting Actor in a Drama• Adrian Harris,, Rhodes College• Toby Davis,, University of MemphisBest Supporting Actor in a Musical (one nominee)Best Leading Actor in a Drama• Brandon Lewis,Southwest Tennessee Community College• Willis Green,, Rhodes College• Christian Hinton,, University of MemphisBest Leading Actor in a Musical• Toby Davis,, University of Memphis• Winston Mize,, Southwest Tennessee Community CollegeBest Featured Performer• Riley Thad Young,, University of Memphis• Jasmine Roberts,, University of Memphis• John Ross Graham,, University of MemphisBest Ensemble, University of Memphis, University of Memphis(2018 version), Rhodes CollegeBest Direction• Justin Braun,, University of Memphis• Dennis Whitehead-Darling,, University of Memphis• Joy Brooke Fairfield,(2018 version), Rhodes CollegeBest Overall Production, University of Memphis, University of Memphis(2018 version), Rhodes CollegeBest Original Script, University of Memphis, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis, POTS@TheWorksBest Production of an Original Script, University of Memphis, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis, POTS@TheWorks