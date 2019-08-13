Tennessee Shakespeare Embarks on 2019-2020 Season

click to enlarge
Michael Donahue
Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Dan McCleary.
Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s 2019-20 season will have a variety of plays, readings, music, and Elizabethan food.
Scheduled are several regional premieres along with a new tiered ticket pricing and reserved seating.
The 12th season, titled Discover to Yourself (a line from Julius Caesar) has a production of Julius Caesar
as its centerpiece, directed by TSC’s producing artistic director Dan McCleary. It will be performed at TSC’s new Owen and Margaret Wellford Tabor Stage at 7950 Trinity Road.
The lineup includes four full-stage productions, two new musical readings, TSC’s annual Southern Literary Salon, free and touring Shakespeare productions, an Elizabethan Feast, a family show for all ages and a VIP Broadway Composer evening. Several productions will be Mid-South stage premieres.
- The season starts September 10th with the fairy tale of Pericles in the third annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series. The 80-minute touring production of Shakespeare’s late romance will perform indoors and outdoors in the area. Performances will be in 10 different venues over of 11 days. Performances are free.
- Julius Caesar (Sept. 25-Oct. 6)
- Broadway Stories and Songs: An Intimate Evening with Big Fish Composer Andrew Lippa (Oct. 26).
- Showplace Memphis: Musical Works in Progress (Nov. 2).
- Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, directed by Stephanie Shine (Dec. 4-22).
- The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Dwayne Hartford, based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo (Jan. 28–Feb. 16, 2020).
- Southern Literary Salon: The Unlikely Sisterhood of Zora Neale Hurston and Margaret Mitchell (Feb. 23).
- Showplace Memphis: Musical Works in Progress, (March 28).
- The Elizabethan Feast benefiting TSC’s Education and Outreach Program (April 25).
For more information on the programming and ticketing, go to the TSC website here
.