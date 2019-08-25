Theater honors its own at the annual Ostrander Awards 

click to enlarge Jon W. Sparks

A stellar Ostranders: Dennis Whitehead Darling won two awards for best direction.

click to enlarge The University of Memphis' Intimate Apparel won 12 Ostrander Awards.

click to enlarge New Moon

New Moon's Lizzie: The Musical won three Ostranders.

click to enlarge Theatre Memphis

Timothy Marsh and Erica Peninger in the Theatre Memphis production of Hairspray, which won four Ossies, including one for Peninger as Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

Carla McDonald

Playhouse on the Square's Tuck Everlasting won two Ostrander Awards.

It was a brilliant evening at the Ostranders for busy director Dennis Whitehead Darling. The annual theater award event sponsored bymagazine and ArtsMemphis was held at the Orpheum Sunday honoring people and productions around the city, and he earned two nods for best direction, one forat Hattiloo Theatre and the other forat the University of Memphis.The former was in the community and professional category and the latter in the collegiate division. Transcending categories is what Whitehead Darling does — he was the first Opera Memphis McCleave Fellow in Directing, named a year ago, and will be directing at Opera Birmingham next year. And for good measure, he directednow showing at Hattiloo.racked up five Ossies for Hattiloo, for Best Production of a Drama, Sound Design for a Drama, Choreography/Fight Choreography for a Drama, Ensemble in a Drama, as well as for Whitehead Darling's direction.In the College category,took 12 of the awards. U of M'swon 6.The community/professional side was dominated by Theatre Memphis with awards for, andThe Ostranders ceremonies often include special awards, the most distinguished of which is the Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement honor that went to stage veteran Christina Wellford Scott. Other distinctions included the Larry Riley Rising Star Award to Karl Robinson, the Gypsy Award to Brittany Church, and the Behind the Scenes Award given posthumously to Michael Lupfer.As in the past, financial support for the awards event was provided by Michael McLaren and Judge Diane Vescovo.If you're keeping score of multiple winners in the community/professional division, Theatre Memphis walked away with 10 awards, Playhouse on the Square 6, Next Theatre at TM 5, Hattiloo Theatre 5, New Moon Theatre 5, and Circuit Playhouse 3.Hattiloo'searned 5 and TM's4. Winning 3 each were POTS', New Moon's, TM's, and. TM'sand POTS'got two apiece.In the college division, U of M ran away with 19, 12 of which were forand 6 forHere is the complete list of winners:Best Set Design of a Drama: Bryce Cutler,, POTSBest Set Design of a Musical: Jack Yates,, TMBest Costume Design for a Drama: Heather Steward,, Next Stage, TMBest Costume Design for a Musical: Amie Eoff,, TMBest Hair/Wig/Makeup for a Drama: Lindsay Schmeling,, CPBest Hair/Wig/Makeup for a Musical: Barbara Sanders,, TMBest Props Design for a Drama: Jack Yates,, Next Stage, TMBest Props Design for a Musical: Brandyn Nordlof,, POTSBest Lighting Design for a Drama: Justin Gibson,, POTSBest Lighting Design for a Musical: Justin Gibson,, POTSBest Sound Design for a Drama: Ashley Davis,, HattilooBest Sound Design for a Musical: Gene Elliott,, New MoonBest Music Direction: Jeff Brewer,, TMBest Choreography/Fight Choreography for a Drama: Naivell Steib,, HattilooBest Choreography for a Musical: Jordan Nichols & Travis Bradley,, TMBest Supporting Actress in a Drama: Aliza Moran,, Next Stage, TMBest Supporting Actress in a Musical: Annie Freres,, New MoonBest Leading Actress in a Drama: Kim Sanders,, CPBest Leading Actress in a Musical: Erica Peninger,, TMBest Supporting Actor in a Drama: Oliver Jacob Pierce,, New MoonBest Supporting Actor in a Musical: Luke Conner,, TMBest Leading Actor in a Drama: Ryan Duda,, POTSBest Leading Actor in a Musical (2 winners): John Maness,, TM and Michael Gravois,, POTSBest Featured Performer in a Drama: Jason Gerhard,, CPBest Featured Performer in a Musical: Daniel Kopera,, HarrellBest Ensemble in a Drama:, HattilooBest Ensemble in a Musical:, New MoonBest Direction of a Drama: Dennis Whitehead Darling,, HattilooBest Direction of a Musical: Jordan Nichols & Travis Bradley,, TMBest Production of a Drama:, HattilooBest Production of a Musical:, TMBest Set Design: Kenton Jones,, U of MBest Costume Design: Jen Gillette,, U of MBest Hair/Wig/Makeup: Jen Gilette,, U of MBest Props Design: Karen Arredondo,, U of MBest Lighting Design: Zoey Smith,, U of MBest Sound Design: Anthony Pellecchia,, U of MBest Music Direction: Jacob Allen,, U of MBest Choreography: Jill Guyton Nee,, U of MSpecial Award: Intimacy Choreography: Roberta Inscho-Cox,, U of MBest Supporting Actress in a Drama: Ariona Campbell,, Southwest Tennessee Community CollegeBest Supporting Actress in a Musical: Lea Mae Aldridge,, U of MBest Leading Actress in a Drama: Simmery Branch,, U of MBest Leading Actress in a Musical: Aly Milan,, U of MBest Supporting Actor in a Drama: Toby Davis,, U of MBest Supporting Actor in a Musical – College: Landon Ricker,, U of MBest Leading Actor in a Drama: Christian Hinton,, U of MBest Leading Actor in a Musical: Toby Davis,, U of MBest Featured Performer: Jasmine Roberts,, U of MBest Ensemble:(2018 version), Rhodes CollegeBest Direction: Dennis Whitehead Darling,, U of MBest Overall Production:, U of MBest Original Script:, Next Stage, TMBest Production of an Original Script:, Next Stage, TMLarry Riley Rising Star: Karl RobinsonGypsy: Brittany ChurchBehind the Scenes: Mike Lupfer (posthumously)Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement: Christina Wellford Scott