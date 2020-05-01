Playhouse Cancels Performances and Youth Conservatory Until Fall

click to enlarge

Citing the mandates of city government and health officials, Playhouse on the Square will cancel the performances of, and, which had been scheduled to close the 2019-2020 season.Circuit Playhouse, meanwhile, is replacing its scheduled season openerwith, which will run August 7-30, 2020.The Department of Theatre Education will no longer host Summer Youth Conservatory on the Playhouse campus. Plans for an alternate version of the camp are being formulated. Questions in regards to registration can be addressed to conservatory director Jason Gerhard at jason@playhouseonthesquare.org.The company is urging patrons with tickets remaining in their subscription to donate the ticket value back to Playhouse or take an account credit toward the 52nd season opening in August.