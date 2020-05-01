Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Intermission Impossible

Friday, May 1, 2020

Playhouse Cancels Performances and Youth Conservatory Until Fall

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM

Citing the mandates of city government and health officials, Playhouse on the Square will cancel the performances of Little Shop of Horrors, Mississippi Goddamn, and St. Paulie’s Delight, which had been scheduled to close the 2019-2020 season.
click to enlarge playhouse_logo.jpg

Circuit Playhouse, meanwhile, is replacing its scheduled season opener Catch Me If You Can with Little Shop of Horrors, which will run August 7-30, 2020.

The Department of Theatre Education will no longer host Summer Youth Conservatory on the Playhouse campus. Plans for an alternate version of the camp are being formulated. Questions in regards to registration can be addressed to conservatory director Jason Gerhard at jason@playhouseonthesquare.org.

The company is urging patrons with tickets remaining in their subscription to donate the ticket value back to Playhouse or take an account credit toward the 52nd season opening in August.

