Revised Orpheum Broadway Schedule Announced

Orpheum Theatre Group President & CEO Brett Batterson has announced the venue's revised schedule for the 2020-2021 Broadway season. Performances have been moved out of Fall 2020 and extended until November, 2021. The changes pertain only to the Broadway series and not scheduled concerts and events for the fall.The revised lineup:: December 8-13, 2020: February 9-14, 2021: March 9-14, 2021: April 13-18, 2021: May 4-9, 2021: July 13-25, 2021: August 24-29, 2021: Fall 2021, which had been scheduled as the final show in the 2019-2020 season is now scheduled for October 5-10, 2021.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



