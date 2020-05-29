Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Intermission Impossible

Friday, May 29, 2020

Revised Orpheum Broadway Schedule Announced

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 4:32 PM

Orpheum Theatre Group President & CEO Brett Batterson has announced the venue's revised schedule for the 2020-2021 Broadway season. Performances have been moved out of Fall 2020 and extended until November, 2021. The changes pertain only to the Broadway series and not scheduled concerts and events for the fall.
click to enlarge Scene from "Hamilton" - THE ORPHEUM
  • The Orpheum
  • Scene from "Hamilton"
The revised lineup:
Jesus Christ Superstar: December 8-13, 2020
Cats: February 9-14, 2021
Mean Girls: March 9-14, 2021
Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville: April 13-18, 2021
Hadestown: May 4-9, 2021
Hamilton: July 13-25, 2021
The Band’s Visit: August 24-29, 2021
Disney’s The Lion King: Fall 2021
Come From Away, which had been scheduled as the final show in the 2019-2020 season is now scheduled for October 5-10, 2021.

