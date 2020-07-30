Ostrander Award Nominees Announced

Despite the havoc wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will still be Ostrander Awards this year. Of necessity, however, it will be virtual and, thus, without the usual hubbub of well-lubricated, fashion-conscious elbow rubbing of the area’s theater community in and around the Orpheum.





Not that participants won’t still enjoy their beverages and dress in high style — they’ll just have to do it remotely. It's what happens when there's a plague on all our houses.





And on top of that, the Ossies will be honoring a shortened season. Elizabeth Perkins, Ostranders program director, says the last show to be considered closed around March 15th (the Ides of March, of course). The list of nominees, therefore, is slightly shorter than in usual years, but remains the best in Memphis theater.





The nominees were revealed this evening live on Facebook and YouTube. Already announced was that Ann Marie Hall would receive the Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement Award. You can plug into the awards ceremony scheduled for August 30th. More info is here.





The Ostranders are sponsored by Memphis magazine and ArtsMemphis.





NOMINEES, COMMUNITY AND PROFESSIONAL DIVISION



Set Design - Drama

Jack Yates, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Megan Ward, When We Get Good Again, POTS@TheWorks

Phillip Hughen, Indecent, Circuit Playhouse

Tim McMath, On Golden Pond, Playhouse on the Square





Set Design - Musical

Brian Ruggaber, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre

Daniel Mueller, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square

Jack Yates, Cats, Theatre Memphis

Jack Yates, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis





Props - Drama

Eli Grant, Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square

Eli Grant, On Golden Pond, Playhouse on the Square

Eli Grant, When We Get Good Again, POTS@TheWorks

Laurie Boller, The Pillowman, New Moon Theatre

Terry Dean, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), Harrell Theatre





Props - Musical

Eli Grant, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square

Jack Yates, Cats, Theatre Memphis

Jack Yates, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis

Jack Yates, Ruthless! The Musical, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis





Lighting Design - Drama

Justin Gibson, Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square

Mandy Kay Heath, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Trey Eikleberry, Indecent, POTS@TheWorks

Trey Eikleberry, On Golden Pond, Playhouse on the Square

Trey Eikleberry, The Humans, Playhouse on the Square





Lighting Design - Musical

Becky Caspersen, Matilda The Musical, Harrell Theatre

Justin Gibson, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square

Mandy Kay Heath, Cats, Theatre Memphis

Mandy Kay Heath, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis

Tao Wang, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre





Sound Design - Drama

Carter McHann, Indecent, Circuit Playhouse

John Phillians, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Zach Bederrine, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre





Sound Design - Musical

Carter McHann, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square

Joshua Crawford, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis

Reyn Leyman, Cats, Theatre Memphis





Costume Design - Drama

Amie Eoff, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Kathleen R. Kovarik, Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square

Lindsay Schmeling, Indecent, Circuit Playhouse





Costume Design - Musical

Amie Eoff & André Bruce Ward, Cats, Theatre Memphis

Amie Eoff, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis

Andrea Washington Brown, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre

Kathleen R. Kovarik, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square





Hair/Wig/Makeup - Musical

Buddy Hart & Rence Phillips, Ruthless! The Musical, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Karen Reeves & Brooklyn Reeves, Cats, Theatre Memphis

Grace Wylie, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square





Music Direction

Angelo Rapan, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square

Gary Beard, Cats, Theatre Memphis

Jason Eschhofen, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre

Jeff Brewer, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis

Tammy Holt, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre





Choreography

Emma Crystal, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre

Travis Bradley & Jordan Nichols,, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square

Travis Bradley & Jordan Nichols, Cats, Theatre Memphis

Whitney Branan, Head Over Heels, Circuit Playhouse

Whitney Branan, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis





Ensemble - Drama

A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Eclipsed, Hattiloo Theatre

Indecent, Circuit Playhouse

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), Harrell Theatre

The Humans, Circuit Playhouse





Ensemble - Musical

Cats, Theatre Memphis

Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre

Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre





Supporting Actress - Drama

Caroline Simpson, When We Get Good Again, POTS@TheWorks

Jessica Jai Johnson, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre

Raven Martin, Eclipsed, Hattiloo Theatre

Rebecca Johnson, Indecent, Playhouse on the Square

Rekeitha Morris, Women In The Pit, Hattiloo Theatre





Supporting Actress - Musical

Daneka Norfleet, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre

Jenny Odle Madden, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square

Katy Cotten, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre

Lindsey Roberts, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis

Nichol Pritchard, Ruthless! The Musical, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis





Supporting Actor - Drama

Gabe Beutel-Gunn, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Isaiah Rosales, Indecent, Playhouse on the Square

J.S. Tate, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre

John Maness, Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square

Steven Burk, The Humans, Circuit Playhouse





Supporting Actor - Musical

Bruce Huffman, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre

Jarrad Baker, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square

Kevar Maffitt, Kinky Boots, Playhouse on the Square

Oliver Jacob Pierce, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre

Willis Green, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre





Featured Performer

Crystal Brothers, Cats, Theatre Memphis

JoLynne Palmer, The Humans, Circuit Playhouse

Justin Allen Tate, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square





Leading Actress - Drama

Bianca McMillan, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre

Brooke Papritz, The Humans, Circuit Playhouse

Donita Johnson, Eclipsed, Hattiloo Theatre

Pamela Poletti, Women in the Pit, Hattiloo Theatre





Leading Actress - Musical

Amy P. Nabors, Cats, Theatre Memphis

Dawn Bradley, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square

Lorraine Cotten, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre

Renee Davis Brame, Ruthless! The Musical, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis





Leading Actor - Drama

Dave Landis, Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square

Donald Sutton, Indecent, Circuit Playhouse

Emmanuel McKinney, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre

Ryan Scott, Quills, New Moon Theatre Company

Stephen Garrett, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis





Leading Actor - Musical

Johann Robert Wood, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre

Justin Allen Tate, Kinky Boots, Playhouse on the Square

Nathan McHenry, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square





Direction - Drama

Courtney Oliver, When We Get Good Again, POTS@TheWorks

Dave Landis, Indecent, Circuit Playhouse

Lawrence Blackwell, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre

Maya Robinson, Eclipsed, Hattiloo Theatre

Tony Isbell, The Humans, Circuit Playhouse





Direction - Musical

Cecelia Wingate, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis

Dennis Whitehead-Darling, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre

Olivia Gacka, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre

Travis Bradley & Jordan Nichols, Memphis, the Musical, Playhouse on the Square

Travis Bradley & Jordan Nichols, Cats, Theatre Memphis





Best Production of a Drama

A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square

Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre

Eclipsed, Hattiloo Theatre

Indecent, Circuit Playhouse





Best Production of a Musical

Cats, Theatre Memphis

Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre

Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis

Memphis, Playhouse on the Square





NOMINEES, COLLEGIATE DIVISION

Set Design

Brian Ruggaber, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis

Karen Arredondo, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis





Lighting Design

Anthony Pellecchia, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis

Jameson Gresens, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis





Sound Design

James Baker, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis

John Phillians, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis





Costume Design

Alexandra Filipovich, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis

Bruce Bui, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College





Hair/Wig/Makeup Design

Alexandra Filipovich, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis

Juliet Mace, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College





Music Direction - one nominee





Supporting Actress

Azaria Henderson, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College

Camille Long, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis

Dinah Mitchell, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College

Jordan Cardell, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis

Raina Williams, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College





Supporting Actor

Elijah Bienz, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis

Joshua Payne, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College

Lance Raikes, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis





Featured Performer

Maya Bhutwala & Annabelle Babbitt, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College

Sarah Guinee, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis

Syndei Sutton, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College





Leading Actress

Ariona Campbell, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College

Mary Ann Washington, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College

Chloe Violet Tibbett, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis





Leading Actor

Toby Davis, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis

Willis Green, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College





Ensemble in a Drama - one nominee





Ensemble in a Musical - one nominee





Best Original Script

When We Get Good Again, POTS@TheWorks

St. Paulie’s Delight, Circuit Playhouse





Direction

Joy Brooke Fairfield, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College

Sheila Darras, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College





Best Production

A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College

Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College

Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis