Ostrander Award Nominees Announced

Despite the havoc wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will still be Ostrander Awards this year. Of necessity, however, it will be virtual and, thus, without the usual hubbub of well-lubricated, fashion-conscious elbow rubbing of the area’s theater community in and around the Orpheum.
Not that participants won’t still enjoy their beverages and dress in high style — they’ll just have to do it remotely. It's what happens when there's a plague on all our houses.
And on top of that, the Ossies will be honoring a shortened season. Elizabeth Perkins, Ostranders program director, says the last show to be considered closed around March 15th (the Ides of March, of course). The list of nominees, therefore, is slightly shorter than in usual years, but remains the best in Memphis theater.
The nominees were revealed this evening live on Facebook and YouTube. Already announced was that Ann Marie Hall would receive the Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement Award. You can plug into the awards ceremony scheduled for August 30th. More info is here.
The Ostranders are sponsored by Memphis magazine and ArtsMemphis.
NOMINEES, COMMUNITY AND PROFESSIONAL DIVISION
Set Design - Drama
Jack Yates, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Megan Ward, When We Get Good Again, POTS@TheWorks
Phillip Hughen, Indecent, Circuit Playhouse
Tim McMath, On Golden Pond, Playhouse on the Square
Set Design - Musical
Brian Ruggaber, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Daniel Mueller, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Jack Yates, Cats, Theatre Memphis
Jack Yates, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis
Props - Drama
Eli Grant, Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square
Eli Grant, On Golden Pond, Playhouse on the Square
Eli Grant, When We Get Good Again, POTS@TheWorks
Laurie Boller, The Pillowman, New Moon Theatre
Terry Dean, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), Harrell Theatre
Props - Musical
Eli Grant, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Jack Yates, Cats, Theatre Memphis
Jack Yates, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis
Jack Yates, Ruthless! The Musical, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Lighting Design - Drama
Justin Gibson, Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square
Mandy Kay Heath, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Trey Eikleberry, Indecent, POTS@TheWorks
Trey Eikleberry, On Golden Pond, Playhouse on the Square
Trey Eikleberry, The Humans, Playhouse on the Square
Lighting Design - Musical
Becky Caspersen, Matilda The Musical, Harrell Theatre
Justin Gibson, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Mandy Kay Heath, Cats, Theatre Memphis
Mandy Kay Heath, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis
Tao Wang, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Sound Design - Drama
Carter McHann, Indecent, Circuit Playhouse
John Phillians, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Zach Bederrine, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre
Sound Design - Musical
Carter McHann, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Joshua Crawford, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis
Reyn Leyman, Cats, Theatre Memphis
Costume Design - Drama
Amie Eoff, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Kathleen R. Kovarik, Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square
Lindsay Schmeling, Indecent, Circuit Playhouse
Costume Design - Musical
Amie Eoff & André Bruce Ward, Cats, Theatre Memphis
Amie Eoff, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis
Andrea Washington Brown, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Kathleen R. Kovarik, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Hair/Wig/Makeup - Musical
Buddy Hart & Rence Phillips, Ruthless! The Musical, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Karen Reeves & Brooklyn Reeves, Cats, Theatre Memphis
Grace Wylie, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Music Direction
Angelo Rapan, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Gary Beard, Cats, Theatre Memphis
Jason Eschhofen, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre
Jeff Brewer, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis
Tammy Holt, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Choreography
Emma Crystal, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Travis Bradley & Jordan Nichols,, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Travis Bradley & Jordan Nichols, Cats, Theatre Memphis
Whitney Branan, Head Over Heels, Circuit Playhouse
Whitney Branan, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis
Ensemble - Drama
A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Eclipsed, Hattiloo Theatre
Indecent, Circuit Playhouse
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), Harrell Theatre
The Humans, Circuit Playhouse
Ensemble - Musical
Cats, Theatre Memphis
Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre
Supporting Actress - Drama
Caroline Simpson, When We Get Good Again, POTS@TheWorks
Jessica Jai Johnson, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre
Raven Martin, Eclipsed, Hattiloo Theatre
Rebecca Johnson, Indecent, Playhouse on the Square
Rekeitha Morris, Women In The Pit, Hattiloo Theatre
Supporting Actress - Musical
Daneka Norfleet, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Jenny Odle Madden, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Katy Cotten, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre
Lindsey Roberts, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis
Nichol Pritchard, Ruthless! The Musical, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Supporting Actor - Drama
Gabe Beutel-Gunn, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Isaiah Rosales, Indecent, Playhouse on the Square
J.S. Tate, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre
John Maness, Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square
Steven Burk, The Humans, Circuit Playhouse
Supporting Actor - Musical
Bruce Huffman, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre
Jarrad Baker, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Kevar Maffitt, Kinky Boots, Playhouse on the Square
Oliver Jacob Pierce, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre
Willis Green, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Featured Performer
Crystal Brothers, Cats, Theatre Memphis
JoLynne Palmer, The Humans, Circuit Playhouse
Justin Allen Tate, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Leading Actress - Drama
Bianca McMillan, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre
Brooke Papritz, The Humans, Circuit Playhouse
Donita Johnson, Eclipsed, Hattiloo Theatre
Pamela Poletti, Women in the Pit, Hattiloo Theatre
Leading Actress - Musical
Amy P. Nabors, Cats, Theatre Memphis
Dawn Bradley, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Lorraine Cotten, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre
Renee Davis Brame, Ruthless! The Musical, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Leading Actor - Drama
Dave Landis, Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square
Donald Sutton, Indecent, Circuit Playhouse
Emmanuel McKinney, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre
Ryan Scott, Quills, New Moon Theatre Company
Stephen Garrett, A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Leading Actor - Musical
Johann Robert Wood, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Justin Allen Tate, Kinky Boots, Playhouse on the Square
Nathan McHenry, Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
Direction - Drama
Courtney Oliver, When We Get Good Again, POTS@TheWorks
Dave Landis, Indecent, Circuit Playhouse
Lawrence Blackwell, Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre
Maya Robinson, Eclipsed, Hattiloo Theatre
Tony Isbell, The Humans, Circuit Playhouse
Direction - Musical
Cecelia Wingate, Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis
Dennis Whitehead-Darling, Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Olivia Gacka, Next To Normal, Germantown Community Theatre
Travis Bradley & Jordan Nichols, Memphis, the Musical, Playhouse on the Square
Travis Bradley & Jordan Nichols, Cats, Theatre Memphis
Best Production of a Drama
A Few Good Men, Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square
Detroit 67, Hattiloo Theatre
Eclipsed, Hattiloo Theatre
Indecent, Circuit Playhouse
Best Production of a Musical
Cats, Theatre Memphis
Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre
Mamma Mia, Theatre Memphis
Memphis, Playhouse on the Square
NOMINEES, COLLEGIATE DIVISION
Set Design
Brian Ruggaber, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis
Karen Arredondo, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis
Lighting Design
Anthony Pellecchia, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis
Jameson Gresens, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis
Sound Design
James Baker, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis
John Phillians, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis
Costume Design
Alexandra Filipovich, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis
Bruce Bui, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College
Hair/Wig/Makeup Design
Alexandra Filipovich, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis
Juliet Mace, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College
Music Direction - one nominee
Supporting Actress
Azaria Henderson, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College
Camille Long, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis
Dinah Mitchell, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College
Jordan Cardell, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis
Raina Williams, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College
Supporting Actor
Elijah Bienz, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis
Joshua Payne, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College
Lance Raikes, Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow, University of Memphis
Featured Performer
Maya Bhutwala & Annabelle Babbitt, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College
Sarah Guinee, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis
Syndei Sutton, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College
Leading Actress
Ariona Campbell, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College
Mary Ann Washington, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College
Chloe Violet Tibbett, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis
Leading Actor
Toby Davis, Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis
Willis Green, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College
Ensemble in a Drama - one nominee
Ensemble in a Musical - one nominee
Best Original Script
When We Get Good Again, POTS@TheWorks
St. Paulie’s Delight, Circuit Playhouse
Direction
Joy Brooke Fairfield, Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College
Sheila Darras, A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College
Best Production
A Raisin in the Sun, Southwest Tennessee Community College
Hissifit, McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College
Inherit the Wind, University of Memphis
