Tiger Blue

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Connecticut 64, Tigers 61

Posted By on Sun, Feb 16, 2020 at 4:40 PM

The Tigers scored nine points in the final minute of their game at UConn's XL Center Sunday afternoon. And it wasn't enough. It's been that kind of season.

UConn guard James Bouknight hit a jump shot and converted a three-point play on consecutive possessions to give the Huskies a 55-50 lead with just over three minutes to play. He later scored on an offensive rebound to make the score 58-52 before the Tigers' comeback effort.
Precious Achiuwa scored six points and Tyler Harris it a three-pointer to pull the Tigers within a point (62-61) but with only 1.9 seconds left on the clock. Christian Vital hit a pair of free throws to clinch the win and extend the Tigers' losing streak to three games. Memphis is now 17-8 on the season and an even 6-6 in American Athletic Conference competition. The Huskies improved to 14-11 (5-7) despite losing center Akok Akok to a left Achilles heel injury in the game's first minute.

Achiuwa finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season. Harris hit four three-pointers and scored 16 points off the bench for Memphis. Vital led UConn with 23 points while Bouknight added 17.

Memphis led early and took a 47-45 lead on a Harris trey with 7:40 left to play, but the Huskies answered, earning the win despite shooting 32 percent from the field. (They pulled down 16 offensive rebounds.)

The Tigers return home Wednesday when they'll host East Carolina at FedExForum. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

