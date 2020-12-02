Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tiger Blue

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Tigers 83, Arkansas State 54

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 9:23 PM

The Tigers made easy work of the Arkansas State Red Wolves Wednesday night in their latest home opener in 28 years. Playing in a virtually empty FedExForum — coronavirus restrictions firmly in place — the Tigers utilized an early 14-0 run to take control of the teams' first meeting in ten years. Sophomore transfer Landers Nolley came off the bench for the first time this season and led Memphis with 23 points. He hit three of the Tigers' six three-pointers to help the U of M improve to 2-2 for the season. Arkansas State falls to 0-3 with the loss.
click to enlarge Landers Nolley - JOE MURPHY
  • Joe Murphy
  • Landers Nolley

The last time the Tigers opened their home schedule in December was in 1992, Penny Hardaway's junior (and final college) season as a Tiger player.

Memphis held the Red Wolves to 33 percent shooting from the field and managed an efficient offense, compiling 21 assists and only 12 turnovers. The Tigers hit 77 percent of their shots from the foul line (17 for 22). The Tigers were up by 13 points just eight minutes into the game and led by 22 (48-26) at halftime.

Joining Nolley in double figures in the scoring column for the Tigers were Lester Quinones (15 points and 10 rebounds) and freshman center Moussa Cisse (14 points, along with 10 rebounds).

The Tigers are right back at it Friday night, when Central Arkansas visits FedExForum.

