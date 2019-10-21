Bluff City Law Characters Party with Bluff City Characters

click to enlarge Guido David-Aaron Zimmerman

Jimmy Smits, the guy on the left, was one of the "Bluff City Law" cast members who attended recent parties in Memphis.

Bluff City Law cast members mingled with Bluff City party-goers at recent events.





Guests chatted and took photos with Jimmy Smits at the October 18th grand opening of Back Dó at Mi Yard, Karen Carrier’s new open air restaurant behind The Beauty Shop Restaurant.





Smits, who plays “Elijah Strait” on the show filmed in Memphis, entered through the back gate around 8:30ish. Wearing a cap, he still was recognizable. And he was friendly and accessible to guests who wanted their photos taken with him. It was great to see Smits just standing around at a party with people strolling up to him and carrying on a conversation.





Josh Kelly, who plays “Robbie,” was easy to spot in a white turtleneck and a colorful jacket.





The party turned into something of a cast-and-crew party for the show. Camera people and others involved with the TV series seemed to enjoy themselves at Carrier’s new restaurant, which has all the signs of being a new hot spot. Movies also are shown on a wall at Back Dó at Mi Yard. Mystery Train played during the party.





Carrier was pleased with the event. “It was so fun, man,” she says. “It was like the perfect storm. Everything came together. I couldn’t believe it.”





Guests dined on samples of the rotisserie meats she will be serving at Back Dó at Mi Yard. They were served in little bamboo containers with the nut dusts and salsas that will go with the meat and fish.



The event was supposed to end at 8 p.m., but Carrier kept it going until 10 p.m. “Some of my staff are working on the movie. They thought they were going to be off work at 6:30, but they pushed it to 8. They said, ‘Can you please leave it open?’ They ended up coming about 8:30. And it was great.”







Carrier made food for a scene in the pilot for Bluff City Law. “I did a big spread a scene before they picked it up on NBC.”





She made “probably 25 dishes. So much food on that show. It was a funeral scene. A wake.”





They made tenderloin, deviled eggs, and shrimp, she says.





During the party, Smits told Carrier he remembered her making all that food for the show. “It was pretty cute,” she says.





Back Dó at Mi Yard will open to the public at 5 p.m. October 23rd.





More Bluff City Law cast members showed up at Art on Fire, which was held Oct. 19th at Dixon Gallery and Gardens. The annual outdoor event featured fire dancers, food from area restaurants, a bonfire, and live entertainment.





Caitlyn McGee, wearing a long skirt, black jacket, and white high-top Chuck Taylors, posed for photos and talked with guests. McGee plays “Sydney Strait.”





Jayne Atkinson, who plays “Della Bedford,” also was affable. She attended with her husband, Michel Gill.





MaameYaa Boafo, who plays “Briana Johnson,”and Michael Luwoye, who plays “Anthony Little,” were among the guests.





Art on Fire celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. The fire dancing was provided by the Memphis Fire Tribe. Grace Askew and the Mighty Souls Brass Band took care of the musical entertainment. Also included were a silent auction and a Hot Off the Wall art sale.

Proceeds from the event directly support Dixon’s education outreach programs.





click to enlarge Michael Donahue

Caitlin McGee posed for a photo with Parker and Perry Patterson at Art on Fire at Dixon Gallery and Gardens.

click to enlarge Michael Donahue

Jenna Williams and Dee Yoakum chatted with Jayne Atkinson and Michael Gill at Art on Fire.

click to enlarge Michael Luwoye and MaameYaa Boafo were at Art on Fire.