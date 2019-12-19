Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

We Saw You

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Stumbling Santa, Jingle Bell Ball, Emmanuel Meal

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge d5951fe5-4008-482e-841e-6273caf3d07a.jpg

Everyone got to be Santa for a night at the Porter-Leath Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl. But some people opted to be elves or reindeer.

About 3,500 people attended this year’s event, which was held December 7th. It began at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium and continued to Beale Street.

“It has grown every year,” says Rob Hughes, Porter-Leath’s vice president of development.

Guests were asked to donate toys. They received “somewhere between 3,000 and 3,500. We filled the truck.”

About half the guests brought money. They raised about $3,000, Hughes says.

For the first time in its 15-year-history, Stumbling Santa founders Bob Burditt and Roland Shapley didn’t host the event. Burditt and Shapley passed the torch to Ian and Katie Haywood.

As Bob says: “We’re a couple of old farts. We want to let the younger people do it.”


                                       SEEN AT STUMBLING SANTA:
click to enlarge 09692949-a62f-472b-8c0a-223dcbda3d16.jpg
click to enlarge img_8627.jpg
click to enlarge f4c6f8cc-329b-41c6-af7c-0bd552bb2b2a.jpg
click to enlarge 11b2d4c2-d635-4ebd-9833-256783de88f3.jpg
click to enlarge 9f85f2db-1c6a-4239-95fe-bef0f2992d2b.jpg
click to enlarge 64f153fb-c820-44c8-8aef-44bc204bd14f.jpg
click to enlarge 3790cf4a-b076-4bff-8412-47800bc48bb0.jpg
click to enlarge 87d414ae-113f-42de-8394-d2b59de7e64e.jpg
click to enlarge 30d727dc-48ab-4188-91fc-fe7fbc05f096.jpg
click to enlarge 7635dca4-132b-4b7f-af02-080ebc78ef23.jpg
click to enlarge 6909cf29-7ecc-450c-abca-3a9984864320.jpg

click to enlarge Jingle Bell Ball - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball - a group of parties for children and teenagers held on the same day - celebrated its 31st anniversary December 8th.

“Can you believe anybody doing anything 31 years?” says the ball’s founder/general chairperson Pat Kerr Tigrett. “I just can’t give it up. It’s the kickoff date for the whole holiday season for me. Seeing amazing children.”

The parties, which were at the Peabody, drew about 750, Tigrett says. “That’s an awfully lot of kids in one afternoon to deal with.”

The series of parties include one for special needs children, the Cookie Party for toddlers through second grade, one for third and fourth graders, and another one for fifth through sixth graders.

Tigrett used to do a party for seventh and eighth graders. She noticed the young women were showing up in limousines with book bags. Tigrett thought they were “going to study at the Jingle Bell Ball.”

But, she says, “The book bags were full of beer. They were hiding the beer in the poinsettias. But I didn’t know that until I finally caught them.”


click to enlarge Jingle Bell Ball - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Jingle Bell Ball
click to enlarge Jingle Bell Ball - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Jingle Bell Ball
click to enlarge Jingle Bell Ball - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Jingle Bell Ball
click to enlarge Jingle Bell Ball - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Jingle Bell Ball
click to enlarge A turkey feast was served at Emmanuel Meal at Calvary Episcopal Church. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • A turkey feast was served at Emmanuel Meal at Calvary Episcopal Church.

Emmanuel Meal - a holiday tradition at Calvary Episcopal Church - celebrated its 40th anniversary December 16th.

“Our mission at Calvary is making God’s love visible in downtown Memphis,” says Christine Todd, Calvary’s coordinator of community ministries. “So, one of the ways we do that is by inviting our homeless and disenfranchised neighbors to a lovely meal with an abundance of love and volunteers.”

This year’s event drew 387 guests, Todd says. “We had over 100 volunteers from Calvary. It took three days of preparation - not counting weeks of raising money and doing different things.”

Guests were treated to a turkey feast, a new coat, a new pair of socks, gloves, hats, and other gifts. “Macy’s and Soles4Souls donated 400 brand new coats. A lot of the people who got them had never had a new coat before.”

And, she says, “Bombas gave us 2,050 socks, but we’ve been using them all year.”
And Empty Bowls “gave us a generous donation,” she says.

Ed Crenshaw cooked all the turkeys. And Calvin Turley organized all the musicians.

Episcopal bishop Phoebe Roaf also attended. "She is a servant leader," Todd says. "She came and greeted people with Rev. Scott Walters.”

Roaf and Walters also volunteered. “They walk the walk."


click to enlarge Helario Reyna and Jenny Maddon at Calvary Episcopal Church. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Helario Reyna and Jenny Maddon at Calvary Episcopal Church.
click to enlarge Roman Darker, Margaret Newton, Darius "Mak" Clayton, and Rev. Audrey Taylor Gonzalez at Calvary Episcopal Church. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Roman Darker, Margaret Newton, Darius "Mak" Clayton, and Rev. Audrey Taylor Gonzalez at Calvary Episcopal Church.

Tags: , , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation