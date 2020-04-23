You’re stuck at home. The high points of your day are breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You have more time on your hands than you need. You’re finding yourself doing things — good and bad — you’ve never done before.
Enter “Corona Confessions.”
Founder Brandon Aguirre, 38, began the Facebook group
April 15th. He had 600 members in the first 24 hours. About a week later, he had 1,600 members.
Explaining how the group began, Aguirre, a bartender before he got laid off because of the pandemic, says, “I posted something about how I was blaring and
singing at the top of my lungs power pop ballads.”
Then he commented, “This is totally not me. Just another Corona confession.”
His friend Tim Wood told him, “You might be on to something with this Corona Confessions thing.”
Aguirre’s opening statement after he began the group: “Everybody’s world has been readjusted and we’re all doing things we wouldn’t necessarily do. Eating things we wouldn’t ordinarily eat, listening to music we would never listen to under ordinary circumstances, enjoying movies or TV shows we would never take time to explore. All under the confines of quarantine. We would normally feel ashamed or hide these things. Secrets. Show it! Tell it! We’re all doing it!”
And people confessed.
Vincent Bruno posted a photo of his foot with blue-painted toenails. He let his girlfriend paint them. Bruno wrote, “My girlfriend got bored with me playing Doom Eternal 4 days straight.”
Lindsay Scott posted a photo of herself in a protective mask on which she painted scary red lips the Joker would envy. She wrote, “Going to visit my young nephews through a window today. Thought I’d make it less scary by painting my face mask. This is a hard nope.”
Other posts:
“Just sitting in the kitchen in our underwear searching for and removing bits of rotted roots from my giant jade, like you do.”
“I’ve eaten Taco Bell five days in a row.”
“All I want to do is drink, snack, and fool around.”
“I’m drinking a Clementine White Claw laying in a bubble bath instead of a La Croix this morning. It’s like my hand just reached for it on its own ...”
“Have you ever been this incredibly fucking bored in your entire stupid life?”
“I put on earrings, lip gloss, and a flower crown to day drink by myself.”
“What if ‘getting back to normal’ is the last thing you want?”
There are no restrictions on Corona Confessions, Aguirre says.
As his friend Wood, now a moderator along with Aguirre, Jodie Merryweather, and Alex Martin, recently posted: “Perusing posts from this morning I find excessive alcohol and drug use, loads of masturbation, and disturbing hygiene tales. Everything seems to be in order here. Carry on.”
Why does Aguirre think Corona Confessions is so popular? “‘Anybody can relate to it ’cause everybody’s life has changed.”
