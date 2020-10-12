New Downtown Eatery from Some Heavyweights

Some exciting food news just popped up on Facebook on chef Spencer McMillin’s post:
“Opening soon on the corner of MLK (Martin Luther King) and Front (265 South Front) The Paramount, a Tyson Bridge project in collaboration with head chef Derk Meitzler, Brent McAfee, Mac Edwards, Jordan Mitchell Beatty, Lee Anna Beatty! Be on the lookout for this New Orleans style eatery to open featuring locally sourced sausages, tasso ham, Brent’s bacon and …deli meats from Black Sheep Meats with the fun Big Easy vibe of restaurants like Cochon Butcher with Derk Meitzler’s food and Mac Edwards’s charm.
Opening late fall/winter 2020/2021”
Stay tuned!
