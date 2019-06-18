Bonnaroo 2019, The Coolest On Record, Is Still Red Hot

click to enlarge
-
Bianca Phillips
-
The Avett Brothers put on a lively show on the Which Stage Friday afternoon.
The 18th annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
was a sell-out this year, thanks to a varied line up featuring everything from jam band Phish to rapper Cardi B. Although most of the larger acts this year limited their photographers to large-name media outlets, the Flyer did get into the photo pits for the sax-playing DJ Griz, emo rapper Juice WRLD, folk rockers The Avett Brothers, songwriting legend John Prine and — most importantly — comedy rap trio The Lonely Island. They put on a hilarious 12:30 am show Sunday morning that was part-comedy skit/part-rap show, complete with a Justin Timberlake puppet singing "Dick in a Box." Take a gander at our slideshow below for more...