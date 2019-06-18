Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Bonnaroo 2019, The Coolest On Record, Is Still Red Hot

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 5:47 PM

click to enlarge The Avett Brothers put on a lively show on the Which Stage Friday afternoon. - BIANCA PHILLIPS
  • Bianca Phillips
  • The Avett Brothers put on a lively show on the Which Stage Friday afternoon.
The 18th annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was a sell-out this year, thanks to a varied line up featuring everything from jam band Phish to rapper Cardi B. Although most of the larger acts this year limited their photographers to large-name media outlets, the Flyer did get into the photo pits for the sax-playing DJ Griz, emo rapper Juice WRLD, folk rockers The Avett Brothers, songwriting legend John Prine and — most importantly — comedy rap trio The Lonely Island. They put on a hilarious 12:30 am show Sunday morning that was part-comedy skit/part-rap show, complete with a Justin Timberlake puppet singing "Dick in a Box." Take a gander at our slideshow below for more...
Slideshow Bonnaroo 2019
Bonnaroo 2019 15 slides
Bonnaroo 2019 Bonnaroo 2019 Bonnaroo 2019 Bonnaroo 2019 Bonnaroo 2019 Bonnaroo 2019 Bonnaroo 2019 Bonnaroo 2019 Bonnaroo 2019
Bonnaroo 2019
By Bianca Phillips
Click to View 15 slides

